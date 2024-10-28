Picardy Spaniel

In the early 20th century all spaniels in France were represented by the same club and were often shown together. That led to the short-lived name Small French Spaniel, despite its roan coat.

About the Picardy Spaniel

This French Spaniel was the response of hunters in the bay of the Somme area to the influx of British pointers at the beginning of the 20th century. This gentle breed is still used to catch game, but it is also a very friendly companion dog.

Picardy Spaniels are well-set dogs with a gentle expression, carrying their head in a cheerful and imposing way. The official standard was published more than a century ago and the breed has changed little since.

 

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)

Breed Specifics

Country: France
Size category: Large
Avg life expectancy: 12-14 years
Loving / Calm / Gentle / Sociable

Key facts

Needs a lot of exercise
Enjoys training
Patient with children and other animals
