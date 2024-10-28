Polish Hunting Dog
About the Polish Hunting Dog
Powerful and brave despite their medium size, Polish Hunting Dogs are specialized in big game like deer and wild boars. They may also concentrate on smaller game, like foxes and hares, in some regions, especially mountainous southern Poland, where perseverance and stamina are important.
These gentle, well-balanced dogs, which can display great bravery, are intelligent and easy to train, making them outstanding guard dogs.
Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed Specifics
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 10-13 years
Intelligent / Gentle / Confident
Key facts
Makes a great guard dog
Requires minimal grooming
A healthy start to life
Puppyhood is a time of massive physical and behavioral change, and a steep learning curve for new owners. Find out how you can provide your puppy with the best start to life so they develop into strong, healthy dogs.
Lifetime of health
Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your dog at every stage of life.
Like & share this page