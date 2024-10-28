Polish Lowland Sheepdog

Polish Lowland Sheepdogs are strong, compact dogs with well-developed muscles and long, thick coats.
Polish Lowland Sheepdog adult in black and white

About the Polish Lowland Sheepdog

Also known as Polski Owczarek Nizinny, the Polish Lowland Sheepdog is a confident working dog who settles easily into the role of shepherd, guard dog, or family companion.

Highly praised in their native country as working dogs, their fun-loving personalities have been present in Polish fields and farms as far back as the 13th century, making them one of the country's oldest.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)

Breed Specifics

Country: Poland
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 12-14 years
Lively / Alert / Agile / Intelligent / Resilient

Key facts

Requires a lot of grooming
Needs little training
Needs a lot of exercise
Dachshund puppy in black and white eating from a red bowl

A healthy start to life

Puppyhood is a time of massive physical and behavioral change, and a steep learning curve for new owners. Find out how you can provide your puppy with the best start to life so they develop into strong, healthy dogs.

Learn more

Lifetime of health

Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your dog at every stage of life.

Learn more

Like & share this page