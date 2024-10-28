Alentejo Mastiff

These giant, strong dogs are hardy and sober. The general impression is slightly convex, with more length than breadth.

Also known as Portuguese Mastiffs, they are outstanding homestead guard dogs as well as being very well suited to protecting livestock, especially at night. During daylight hours, they are less alert, but they are still menacing if they come across any uninvited visitors.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)