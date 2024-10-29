Samoyed

Samoyeds are famous for their "smile," caused by the shape and position of the eyes and the slight upturn at the corners of the mouth.

About the Samoyed

These white, medium-sized Arctic spitz types exude power, stamina, charm, litheness, dignity, and self-assuredness. Samoyeds are never shy or particularly reserved with strangers, which makes them ill-suited as guard dogs.

Intelligent and somewhat mischievous, the Samoyed requires an owner with some experience who will be able to assert themselves as the "alpha" of the household.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)

Breed Specifics

Country: Russia
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 12-15 years
Even-tempered / Alert / Friendly / Lively / Confident / Sociable

Key facts

Requires moderate grooming
Enjoys training
Needs an owner with some experience

