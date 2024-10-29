These white, medium-sized Arctic spitz types exude power, stamina, charm, litheness, dignity, and self-assuredness. Samoyeds are never shy or particularly reserved with strangers, which makes them ill-suited as guard dogs.

Intelligent and somewhat mischievous, the Samoyed requires an owner with some experience who will be able to assert themselves as the "alpha" of the household.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)