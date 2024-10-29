The Nederlandse Schapendoes is a dog which was used for herding flocks of sheep and which is still used in the same capacity today. As pasture for sheep is situated mainly in quiet, lonely areas of the country, it is necessary for the Schapendoes to be equipped with great endurance, mobility and speed.

P.M.C. Toepoel founded the modern Schapendoes, generating interest in the virtually extinct breed during World War II ahead of making serious efforts to reconstruct it in the years following.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)