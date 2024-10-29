Serbian Hound

Serbian Hounds are friendly, lively, and particularly persistent. They have made a name for themselves as hunting dogs with their ability to take instruction easily.

The Serbian Hounds' calm, sociable nature, as well as their patience with children and other animals, has meant that these dogs have settled themselves easily into family homes. Their hunting instinct means that they are best suited to active owners.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)