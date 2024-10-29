Serbian Tricolor Hound
Although controlled breeding goes back a long way, the breed remains rare outside of Serbia, where it has an outstanding reputation as a hunter of hares and foxes.
About the Serbian Tricolor Hound
Serbian Tricolor Hounds are certainly very appealing dogs. Medium-sized and solidly built, they are prized for their even temper, vivacity, and energy.
Just like their Balkan cousins, they are devoted, friendly, self-assured, and remarkably tenacious.
Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed Specifics
Country: Serbia
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 11-12 years
Alert / Loyal / Even-tempered / Sociable / Resilient / Lively
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 11-12 years
Alert / Loyal / Even-tempered / Sociable / Resilient / Lively
Key facts
Key Facts
Requires minimal grooming
Requires outdoor space
Makes a great watchdog
Requires minimal grooming
Requires outdoor space
Makes a great watchdog
A healthy start to life
Puppyhood is a time of massive physical and behavioral change, and a steep learning curve for new owners. Find out how you can provide your puppy with the best start to life so they develop into strong, healthy dogs.
Lifetime of health
Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your dog at every stage of life.
Like & share this page