Shikokus are famed for their remarkable stamina, acute senses, and natural energy. Passionate hunters, but docile with their owner, they are tenacious and agile enough to chase down large game.

Their dense, soft undercoat and short, harsh, straight outer coat are designed to protect them from the elements of the mountains of Japan.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)