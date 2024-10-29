Skye Terrier
About the Skye Terrier
Skye Terriers are immediately distinguishable from their cousins, due to their low body, which is twice as long as it is high and covered with abundant hair. It moves apparently without effort, exuding strength through its fore- and hindquarters, body, and jaws.
Skye Terriers are tough and tenacious little dogs who form strong bonds with their owners. That being said, they are naturally wary of new people and have little patience for young children.
Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed Specifics
Size category: Small
Avg life expectancy: 12-14 years
Loyal / Reserved
Key facts
Needs moderate training
Garden not essential
A healthy start to life
Puppyhood is a time of massive physical and behavioral change, and a steep learning curve for new owners. Find out how you can provide your puppy with the best start to life so they develop into strong, healthy dogs.
Lifetime of health
Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your dog at every stage of life.
Like & share this page