Slovak Cuvac
About the Slovak Cuvac
Slovak Cuvacs are solidly-built mountain dogs with a thick white coat and a robust bone structure. They are members of a lively, vigilant, and fearless breed.
Over the centuries, these imposing, rectangular dogs have become accustomed to the harsh climate of the Tatra Mountains in Slovakia. The breed name is related to the Slovak word meaning "to listen."
Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed Specifics
Size category: Large
Avg life expectancy: 11-13 years
Alert / Gentle / Independent / Loyal / Even-tempered / Resilient
Key facts
Gentle with children
Requires minimal grooming
