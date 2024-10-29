Smalandsstovare
About the Smalandsstovare
The breed is a hardy, versatile hound with a good tongue and is mainly used for hunting foxes and hares. It has also traditionally been used for different small game, but never deer.
The province of Småland was home to a large variety of dogs in the 19th century. Some of them had German, Polish and Baltic origins, having arrived in Sweden with soldiers returning from one of the many wars that ravaged Europe in the 17th century. These hunting dogs were crossed with local spitz-type farm dogs and English hounds.
Breed Specifics
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 12-15 years
Loving / Calm / Friendly / Intelligent / Obedient
Key facts
Needs a lot of exercise
Makes a great watchdog
A healthy start to life
Puppyhood is a time of massive physical and behavioral change, and a steep learning curve for new owners. Find out how you can provide your puppy with the best start to life so they develop into strong, healthy dogs.
Lifetime of health
Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your dog at every stage of life.
