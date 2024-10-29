Smooth-faced Pyrenean Shepherd

Those that love the breed will not fail to tell you that these dogs need a lot of daily exercise, and that they demand education and socialization efforts from a very early age.

About the Smooth-faced Pyrenean Shepherd

This variety of Pyrenean Shepherd is primarily found in the Pyrenean foothills where it was "highly appreciated by horse-dealers and cattle-drovers," according to Bernard Sénac-Lagrange (1927 yearbook). The qualities that distinguish it from other types of Pyrenean sheepdogs earned it an appendix to the breed standard in the 1920's.

All told, Smooth-faced Pyrenean Shepherds have the same characteristics as the long-haired variety. Distinguishing features are the skull, which is almost as broad as it is long, the muzzle, which is a little shorter than the skull but longer than the rough-faced varieties.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)

Breed Specifics

Country: France
Size category: Small
Avg life expectancy: 12-15 years
Assertive / Lively

Key facts

Requires moderate grooming
Makes a great family dog
Needs a lot of exercise
Dachshund puppy in black and white eating from a red bowl

A healthy start to life

Puppyhood is a time of massive physical and behavioral change, and a steep learning curve for new owners. Find out how you can provide your puppy with the best start to life so they develop into strong, healthy dogs.

Learn more

Lifetime of health

Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your dog at every stage of life.

Learn more

Like & share this page