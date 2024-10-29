Naturally sociable, docile and patient, Spinone Italianos are skillful hunters on any terrain. They are excellent retrievers as well as pointers and move quickly with an extended trot.

In a survey of dog lovers in Italy, the Spinone Italiano came out as an ideal companion dog, which takes nothing away from its hunting skills.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)