Staffordshire Bull Terrier

Lively and excited dogs, the Staffordshire Bull Terrier has a puppy-like keenness for life that lasts well into adulthood.

About the Staffordshire Bull Terrier

The breed gets its name from the Black Country of England, including Birmingham and Staffordshire. With a strong, muscular body and intelligent eyes, the breed gained an early reputation as intimidating fighting dogs.

Anyone who knows a Staffordshire Bull Terrier, however, knows that these dogs are sensitive and playful animals who are devoted to their families.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)

Breed Specifics

Country: United Kingdom
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 12-14 years
Lively / Agile / Intelligent / Loving / Confident / Loyal

Key facts

Needs a lot of exercise
Garden not essential
Makes a great family dog

