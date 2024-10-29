Taiwan Dog
About the Taiwan Dog
Taiwan Dogs are exceptionally loyal to their owner. Bold, fearless, and lively, with very keen senses, these medium-sized dogs with triangular head, almond eyes, thin, prick ears and sickle-shaped tail are dry, sinewy, and well proportioned.
Taiwan Dogs are originally native Taiwanese dogs, descendants of the South Asian hunting dogs which ancient local inhabitants used to live with in the central mountainous districts. This breed was the loyal companion of the ancient hunter in the wild forest.
Breed Specifics
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 10-13 years
Lively / Loyal / Alert / Confident / Loving / Intelligent
Key facts
Great companion
Requires minimal grooming
