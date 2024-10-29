Tatra Shepherd Dog
About the Tatra Shepherd Dog
Tatras are herders and watchdogs with an imposing attitude and attractive appearance that make them much-loved companions. The first standard in 1938 highlighted these aptitudes. Their dense coat allows them to thrive in extreme climates.
Podhalans are strong, compact dogs that exude power and mobility. At first look, these strong animals can be reminiscent of another big white breed, the Kuvasz, but on closer inspection the Pole differs from the Hungarian in many areas, not least its commanding head.
Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed Specifics
Size category: Large
Avg life expectancy: 10-12 years
Loving / Assertive / Alert / Calm / Confident / Independent / Intelligent / Loyal / Obedient / Quiet / Sociable
Key facts
Requires moderate grooming
Training should start early
A healthy start to life
Puppyhood is a time of massive physical and behavioral change, and a steep learning curve for new owners. Find out how you can provide your puppy with the best start to life so they develop into strong, healthy dogs.
Lifetime of health
Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your dog at every stage of life.
Like & share this page