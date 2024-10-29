Thai Ridgeback Dog
About the Thai Ridgeback Dog
These tough, active dogs, known widely as excellent jumpers, make very loyal companions. They are medium-sized, with a ridge of hair on their back and well-developed muscles.
The Thai Ridgeback Dog is an old breed which can be seen in the archeological documents in Thailand which were written about 360 years ago. It was used mainly for hunting in the eastern part of Thailand. People also used it to escort their carts and as a watchdog.
Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed Specifics
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 12-14 years
Assertive / Alert / Intelligent / Even-tempered / Resilient / Lively
Key facts
Needs a lot of exercise
Requires minimal grooming
A healthy start to life
Puppyhood is a time of massive physical and behavioral change, and a steep learning curve for new owners. Find out how you can provide your puppy with the best start to life so they develop into strong, healthy dogs.
Lifetime of health
Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your dog at every stage of life.
Like & share this page