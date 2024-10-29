Tibetan Terrier
About the Tibetan Terrier
Tibetan Terriers are robust, medium-sized dogs. They wear the determined expression of a working dog, after centuries employed in their native region, not as a terrier, but as a sheepdog.
Their instincts for herding and driving are so well developed that, when out walking with the family, Tibetan Terriers will always turn toward the group. Health-wise, the breed is very robust.
Breed Specifics
Avg life expectancy: 12-15 years
Lively / Loving / Loyal / Friendly / Confident / Alert / Intelligent / Playful
Key facts
Needs little training
Makes a great family dog
