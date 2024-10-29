Welsh Corgi Pembrokes are more widespread than Cardigans. Over time, they have gained the royal seal of approval, with King George VI giving a Welsh Corgi Pembroke puppy to his daughter, the future Queen Elizabeth II, who has kept them ever since.

Slightly smaller than their Cardigan cousins, the Welsh Corgi Pembroke is a friendly and outgoing breed that can make an ideal family pet or companion dog.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)