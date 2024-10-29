Welsh Springer Spaniel

Welsh Springer Spaniels are much less widespread than their English cousins, but many experts feel the breed is the perfect mix of hunting and show dog. They are quick-moving with plenty of get-up-and-go, targeting pheasants and hares in water, on land, in undergrowth and in bushes.

This breed has all the qualities of a loving family pet: an alert and loyal personality, above-average life expectancy, excellent health and a coat that virtually cleans itself. Welsh Springer Spaniels are excellent companions for children and adults alike.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)