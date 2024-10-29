Welsh Springer Spaniel
About the Welsh Springer Spaniel
Welsh Springer Spaniels are much less widespread than their English cousins, but many experts feel the breed is the perfect mix of hunting and show dog. They are quick-moving with plenty of get-up-and-go, targeting pheasants and hares in water, on land, in undergrowth and in bushes.
This breed has all the qualities of a loving family pet: an alert and loyal personality, above-average life expectancy, excellent health and a coat that virtually cleans itself. Welsh Springer Spaniels are excellent companions for children and adults alike.
Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed Specifics
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 12-15 years
Hard-working / Resilient / Lively / Friendly / Confident
Key facts
Needs a lot of exercise
Requires a lot of grooming
A healthy start to life
Puppyhood is a time of massive physical and behavioral change, and a steep learning curve for new owners. Find out how you can provide your puppy with the best start to life so they develop into strong, healthy dogs.
Lifetime of health
Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your dog at every stage of life.
Like & share this page