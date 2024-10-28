Wirehaired Pointing Griffon
About the Wirehaired Pointing Griffon
Excellent hunters, Wirehaired Pointing Griffons grow very attached to their owners and their territory, which they guard vigilantly. These proud dogs are very gentle with children.
These vigorous, hardy dogs of medium size and rectangular shape have dark yellow or brown eyes without busy eyebrows, but with a mustache and beard that give them a confident expression.
Breed Specifics
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 10-14 years
Loving / Assertive / Alert / Independent / Gentle / Intelligent / Loyal / Obedient / Quiet / Even-tempered / Resilient
Key facts
Requires moderate grooming
Needs a lot of exercise
