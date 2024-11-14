Discover the secrets of your dog's DNA

Using the latest science, this test scans your dog’s DNA, both for ancestry information and specific genetic markers. Your veterinarian can use this information to create a custom health and wellness plan based on your dog’s genetic code.

A ROYAL CANIN® Genetic Health Analysis™ will:

Determine the breeds that make up your dog, comparing your dog’s DNA to the unique genetic signatures of more than 365 dog breeds with your dog’s breed mix reported down to 1%.

Help create a proactive plan for your dog’s health care with more than 265 health conditions including MDR1 for drug sensitivity, as well as, over 50 trait variants, some of which may have health consequences.

Predict your dog’s likely adult weight and size, providing a benchmark you can use to ensure your dog stays at a healthy weight and develop a tailored nutritional plan with your veterinarian.

The science is complex, but the process is simple

Your veterinarian collects a small, painless DNA cheek swab sample. Your veterinarian activates the kit online and mails the sample to the lab. The sample arrives at our lab, where it is processed and analyzed.

After 3-4 weeks, a report is sent to your veterinarian and to you. Meet with your veterinarian to discuss the breed ancestry, how it may impact training and behaviors, and decide together on a health and nutrition plan for your dog.

The detailed breed and health information provided by the ROYAL CANIN® Genetic Health Analysis™ are best understood and implemented into your dog’s care plan with the help of your veterinarian. You should work with your veterinarian to develop a custom health and nutrition plan based on the report’s findings.
