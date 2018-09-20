​10 toxic foods you shouldn't give your dog

Fried and fatty foods

Just as fried and fatty foods can be bad for people, they can also be bad for dogs. High-fat foods can cause your dog to have stomach upsets and can also contribute to pancreatitis in some dogs. Plus, regular consumption of these types of food can lead to obesity and related health problems.

Garlic and onions

Many people regularly cook with onion and garlic, but for dogs these staple ingredients are toxic. Whether the garlic and onions are cooked or raw, if dogs eat these they can damage their red blood cells, which can then result in anemia.

Grapes and raisins

These fruits are healthy enough for humans but are toxic for dogs. If dogs eat grapes, it can have a dramatic effect on a dog’s health, and can lead to acute and sudden kidney failure.

Nuts

While they may seem healthy, avoid giving your dog any nuts to eat. Their size makes them a choking hazard, and they are high in fat, which can trigger an upset stomach in your pet. In particular, macadamia nuts have been shown to be highly poisonous to dogs. Although they tend not to result in fatalities, they can cause your dog to suffer from an inability to walk, vomiting, lethargy, and tremors.

Milk, cream, and cheese

As dogs grow into adulthood, their ability to digest dairy products decreases as they lack the enzymes to do so. This means they can exhibit signs of lactose intolerance if they eat milk, cream, or cheese, such as vomiting, diarrhea, and an upset stomach.



If you think your dog may have eaten something it shouldn’t have done, it’s crucial to get advice from your veterinarian immediately. You should also keep these toxic foods out of reach of your dog to ensure they only eat what’s best for them.