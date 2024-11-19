Nutrition for Dogs With Food Allergies

A food allergy occurs when a dog’s immune system confuses something in its diet, typically a protein, for a harmful invader – like bacteria or a virus.

The resulting immune system response can cause a dog to experience a range of signs, including inflamed skin, itchiness, and diarrhea.



To reduce the likelihood of a response, a vet may recommend a new diet, however, they’ll usually try to determine the underlying cause of the reaction first.

How Is a Food Allergy Diagnosed in Dogs?

What Is an Elimination Diet Trial?

How Can Nutrition Support Dogs With Food Allergies?

A dog’s allergy may be caused by their diet or by something within their environment such as dust or pollen – a condition also known as atopy.A vet will often recommend an elimination diet trial to identify whether food or atopy is the cause of the dog’s allergic response and to determine the treatment and management required.If you’d like to learn more about atopy, see our article: Are My Dog’s Allergies Caused by Their Food or Environment?



Elimination diet trials involve feeding a dog a restricted diet where proteins have been broken down to such an extent they no longer create an allergic reaction.An elimination diet trial begins by slowly transitioning a dog from its current food onto a new diet. Usually, it is an extensively hydrolyzed protein diet, specially formulated for adult dogs with severe adverse food reactions.Unlike typical pet foods which have large intact proteins, many veterinary exclusive diets contain hydrolyzed protein, which means the protein has been cut into small pieces at a molecular level.Because a dog’s immune system is less likely to identify these tiny proteins as a threat, the chance of an allergic reaction is reduced. These diets may contain limited ingredients to minimize the number of potential antigens.If a dog begins to show signs of improvement after being fed the new food for a couple of weeks, a vet will reintroduce suspected ingredients to see if they provoke an immune system response. If they do, the vet will usually move the dog onto a tailored diet containing an alternative source of protein.To achieve an accurate diagnosis, the dog owner has to be very careful about how they store and handle the new food during the trial period. They must also make sure that everything from their previous diet is eliminated – including treats, chews, and leftovers.Every family member will need to be disciplined about what they feed the dog throughout the trial period too. Identifying what causes the immune system response is a vital step in aiding a dog with food allergies.

If food sensitivity is diagnosed, a vet may recommend a new diet to help limit exposure to allergy-triggering molecules and reduce the likelihood of them experiencing the associated health issues.



Based on the immune system trigger and the dog’s health condition, there are several dog food allergy management options a vet may suggest, including a novel protein diet, a hydrolyzed protein diet, or a vegetarian diet if the proteins in it are novel.



These diets contain either a different source of protein to their current diet or the protein molecules will have been cut into small pieces.



Typically, they’re manufactured under very strict conditions in controlled facilities to prevent cross-contamination with other food sources that can cause allergic responses.



Tailored diets, like those from Royal Canin, are specially formulated with a blend of nutrients to: