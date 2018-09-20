Your dog's diet and their digestive health
Just like humans, dogs can suffer from digestive problems, which cause discomfort, unpleasant signs, and sometimes wider-reaching health issues. Their diet is an important part of helping manage digestive sensitivities and maintaining a healthy digestive system.
How long does it take a dog to digest food?
On average, it takes dogs 8 to 10 hours to fully digest a meal. However, it can take as little as 4 hours or as long as 12 hours, depending on a range of factors.
Some things that can affect your dog’s digestion time include:
- Breed and size - The size of your dog influences the duration of the digestion process. Adult dogs vary significantly in size, ranging from a 5lb Chihuahua to a 230lb Mastiff, with digestive time generally being longer with large breeds.
- Food type - Different foods digest at varying speeds; for example, foods high in fat and soluble fiber will move through the stomach more slowly
- Exercise – Exercise is essential for overall canine health and is generally good for digestive function.
