What to feed your dog with an upset stomach

You may be thinking chicken and rice will do the trick, but your dog could be missing key nutrients that they need with this approach. Furthermore, deficiency in some nutrients can actually delay the recovery of the GI tract.

In fact, it is found that home-prepared bland diets, like chicken and rice, are deficient in at least 17 essential vitamins and minerals including:

B vitamins, which are critical for cell maintenance and growth.

Electrolytes, which are critical for hydration.

At Royal Canin, we know that finding dog food that is made precisely to help dogs with digestion is key to getting them back on the road to recovery. Balanced veterinary diets, like those in the Royal Canin Gastrointestinal range, can help support digestive function and a healthy microbiome.

You should always provide your pet with fresh, clean water, even when they aren’t under the weather.