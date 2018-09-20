Hair loss in dogs can also occur due to nutritional deficiencies, the presence of which would otherwise support the development of healthy skin and hair. Keratin, the core component of hair, needs sulfur amino acids to be synthesized properly; without these, your dog might have slow hair growth, their hair may feel brittle and eventually they'll suffer from hair loss. Similarly, biotin is a key nutrient in supporting healthy skin and hair and protecting against complaints, such as hair loss.



If your dog is experiencing hair loss, it may also be one sign of a more complex problem. Ovarian or testicular tumors, particularly in older dogs, can cause localized hair loss—the tumor secretes hormones that disturb the natural sexual cycle and growth of healthy hair. Canine Cushing’s disease, where a developing tumor leads to the overproduction of cortisol in your dog’s adrenal gland, can also cause hair loss. Other Canine Cushing's disease symptoms could include obesity, dark patches and several behavioral symptoms. Another condition, hypothyroidism—when your dog’s hormone production is underactive—can have hair loss as one of its signs.

Protecting against hair loss

Some of the more complex causes of hair loss, such as Cushing’s disease, must be treated by a veterinarian and closely monitored. However, you can also help protect your pet against hair loss at home:

Learning how to identify fleas on your pet may help bring attention to what is going on with your dog’s hair.



Make sure that you follow the recommended guidelines for regular, effective treatment against fleas and their eggs



Use a dermatologically approved, specialist shampoo for your dog to alleviate any itching and therefore discourage scratching.



Give your dog food that is enriched with nutrients to support their skin and hair development, including biotin and high-quality, highly digestible proteins



It’s important to take your dog to your veterinarian once you’ve noticed any hair loss so they can have a thorough check-up and be given the right treatment. You can also ask your veterinarian for advice about caring for your dog’s skin and coat at any time.