Liver disease in dogs

Along with vomiting, anorexia and generalized lethargy, sudden weight loss is an early sign of liver disease.



Exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI) in dogs

EPI is a disorder whereby your dog is unable to digest food properly as their pancreas isn't producing enough or the right digestive enzymes to support their system. This means they aren't getting the nutrients or energy they need, and will start to suffer weight loss. This condition is also characterized by chronic diarrhea and a ravenous appetite, as your dog attempts to get the energy it knows it is lacking by eating more food.



Diabetes in dogs

Diabetes is, unfortunately, a common condition among dogs. When it's poorly controlled, dogs are likely to lose weight relatively quickly—often a dog is diagnosed with diabetes after the initial period of increasing weight loss. The majority of diabetic dogs are middle-aged or older and are likely to already be fairly lean with a reduced body mass; if your dog fits this description, it's important to keep an eye on their weight to make sure it's stable.



What to do if you notice sudden weight loss in your dog

Because sudden weight loss is a common sign for some complex, chronic conditions, such as renal failure or diabetes, it's crucial you book a consultation with a veterinarian if you notice your dog has rapidly lost weight. Your veterinarian will conduct a series of tests, work out what is the likely cause for the weight loss, and offer a tailored treatment schedule for your pet. You may be asked to change their diet to help rebalance their weight and, in the case of gastro-intestinal problems, soothe and manage their signs.



If you have any concerns about your dog's weight, speak to your veterinarian immediately. They'll be able to advise you.

