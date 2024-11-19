Some dogs are more prone to the accumulation of dental tartar. After eating, food residuals form a thin layer of plaque covering the teeth. Over time, plaque calcifies into tartar, which accelerates the accumulation of bacteria that can have health consequences.



Our Dental Care dry dog food has been scientifically proven to reduce the formation of tartar on dogs’ teeth by up to 55% (MEDIUM formula), up to 46% (LARGE formula), or up to 29% (SMALL formula).*



*Royal Canin internal study, 2018.



