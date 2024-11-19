Your dog's teeth are small but mighty and they need a lot of care and attention from an early age to help avoid a build-up of plaque and tartar on their teeth that can result in periodontal disease. Periodontal disease is a disease of the tissues and bones that support the teeth.

By two years of age, 80% of dogs have some form of periodontal disease, with small and toy breed dogs at higher riskand it can be very painful. Therefore, it's essential to start brushing their teeth when they're a puppy. By starting young, teeth cleaning will become a regular part of their routine and can help promote dental health.