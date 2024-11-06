Skin and food sensitivities in dogs
Precise, veterinarian-recommended nutrition for dogs with allergies or skin issues.
Visible differences in your dog’s skin
Itching and scratching. Scooting and sneezing. Food sensitivities or environmental allergies can leave your dog distressed.
All you want is to help soothe their skin. That’s why your veterinarian might recommend a novel protein, hydrolyzed protein, or our Ultamino dog food.
Toda una vida de salud
Expert advice on how to provide the best care for your dog at every stage of life.