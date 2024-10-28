Inline Image 2
Size based nutrition

Nutrition as unique as your dog

From a 7 lb. Papillon to a 200 lb. Mastiff, different-sized dogs have very different physiological needs, which can make finding the right nutrition complicated. That’s why Royal Canin addresses each size to cater to your dog's nutritional needs.
Italian greyhound in black and white
< 22 lb

Very small & small dogs

View range
Basset hound in black and white
23 to 55 lb 

Medium dog

View range
German Shepherd adult in black and white
> 56 lb

Large and very large dogs

View range

ROYAL CANIN® dog food has been specially formulated for dogs of all shapes, activity levels and ages, including puppies.

Where to BuyorView All Dog Products
Jack Russell adult sitting in black and white on a white background

A lifetime of health

Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your dog at every stage of life.

Learn more