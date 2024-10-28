Healthy treats for dogs on therapeutic diets
You love to treat your pet. It’s part of the overall bonding experience. But if your pet is on a special diet, it can be tough to feed appropriate snacks. That’s why our scientists have worked to create a line of nutritious treats providing you with guilt-free options to reward your pet.
Royal Canin® Treats
Our TREATS provide safe and effective options formulated with science you can trust to help improve your dog’s quality of life, and support the therapeutic treatment goals identified by your veterinarian.
A lifetime of health
Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your dog at every stage of life.