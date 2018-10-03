Why does my dog need booster injections?

Vaccines help prevent the transmission of severe and potentially fatal infectious diseases. Vaccines stimulate a dog’s protective defenses and help build the strength of the immune system against common and severe diseases. The first vaccines help protect them from certain illnesses, but this protection doesn’t last for their entire life.

Booster vaccinations are therefore necessary to maintain this protection for the rest of your dog's life. Not all vaccines require an annual booster, so your vet will ensure that your dog receives the correct injections each year.

What booster injections will my dog receive?

When you first vaccinate your puppy at six to eight weeks, they will receive the mandatory injections. At this time, your vet will discuss with you and implement a vaccination program best suited to your puppy. This will depend on their lifestyle and environment, which include additional vaccines.

Your dog needs booster injections for their previous vaccines to help ensure that your dog remains protected. Vaccines that are necessary and require booster injections annually or every three years include the following:

Canine distemper

Infectious hepatitis

Parainfluenza

Canine parvovirus

Leptospirosis

Rabies

Canine influenza

Your vet will help decide which vaccines are right for your dog.

What happens if my dog misses their booster injections?

If your dog misses their booster injections, there will be no guarantee they'll be protected against infectious pathogens, such as viruses and bacteria.

It's also likely that most kennels or daycare won't accept them until they have had their booster vaccines.

Will my vet remind me when the booster injections are due?

Most vet practices will send out reminders to ensure that you schedule your dog for their vaccination boosters. However, it is a good idea to make a note of the date in your calendar too, just in case the reminder is missed.

Make sure that you speak to your vet for further information about your dog's vaccination and booster schedule.