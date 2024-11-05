Puppy health issues and signs

It’s quite common for puppies to get diarrhea for a variety of reasons. It may range from one or two mild episodes that clear up quickly to severe gastric problems caused by a serious illness or blockage.

Common causes of diarrhea in puppies include:

The stress of moving to a new home.

A new diet, especially if it’s introduced too quickly.

Eating something they shouldn’t such as house plants, trash, toys, or dirt.

Parasites such as worms.

Infectious diseases such as parvovirus.

If your puppy has diarrhea, it’s best to make a note of the date, time, and consistency so you can monitor it and share the details with a vet. If it’s extreme or doesn’t clear within a day or two, always consult your vet.