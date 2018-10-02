Your puppy has its own unique personality and appearance—but it also has unique nutritional needs. As it ages, what your pup requires from its diet will change until they eventually become a healthy adult dog. But what exactly do they need, and when are they officially an "adult dog"?

When does a puppy become an adult dog?

The age at which your puppy becomes an adult dog will depend on its breed and size. All breeds are categorized into five sizes of dog: Extra-small, mini, medium, maxi and giant. Your puppy will become an adult dog at the following ages:

Extra-small breed (10 pounds): eight months

Mini breed (10-25 pounds): 10 months

Medium breed (26-55 pounds): 12 months

Maxi breed (56-100 pounds): 15 months

Giant breed (101 pounds and up): 18 to 24 months

The different classifications of when your puppy is an "adult dog" are due to the length of the growth phase for different-sized breeds. Large and giant dogs take a lot longer to fully mature than smaller dogs, although all of them have an intense growth spurt.

What a puppy needs from its diet

A puppy’s body is going through significant changes as it grows rapidly, whatever size or breed it is. Puppies require greater calcium in their diet than adult dogs to support the proper development of their skeleton.

They also need more protein, as they are rapidly building muscle and other body tissues. Their food should be more energy-dense than a fully grown dog’s, as they are unable to eat as much but need plenty of energy to support their developing physiology.