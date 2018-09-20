Educating your children

Ensuring your puppy and children are safe

Dogs can provide wonderful companionship and when you have children they can also play an invaluable role by teaching them about responsibility. However, it’s important to choose the right puppy to introduce to your home, and prepare children for their arrival to ensure that both are happy and safe.Getting a puppy is an extremely exciting time for children, but it's important to explain that their new pet is not a toy and that they need to be careful with their new companion. Introductions can be daunting for a young puppy and negative experiences will have a lasting effect. The socialization period starts from four weeks and goes up to fourteen weeks and any trauma occurring during this time may have lasting consequences. Therefore, it’s important that when you socialize your puppy, the environment is quiet, relaxed and children are encouraged to be calm.To support the process you can:Ask children to sit on the floor and let the puppy to come to them first.Teach children that the best way to handle their new pet is by supporting their bodies carefully if they pick them up. The best way is to place one open hand under their tummy and support the rear end with the other hand.When children do cuddle the puppy, make sure that they don’t hold them too tightly.

There are a number of things that will help to keep both your puppy and children safe as they grow up together. By reminding children that they have a role to play in their puppy’s development and safety, they can learn to take some responsibility.



To avoid any biting or scratches, teach your child:



Not to disturb the puppy when they are sleeping or eating.



Not to look them straight in the eyes.



Not to hold them too tightly in their arms.



Not to give them any food from the table.



Children younger than 10 should not be left alone with the puppy; an adult should always be present when children and puppies play together.