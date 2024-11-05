A healthy weight is maintained by achieving the right balance between energy intake and energy output. So the correct portion size for your dog can be different from any other dog, even if it is the same breed.

The starting point is to follow the feeding guide given by the food you have selected with your veterinarian which is most relevant to your dog. However, a number of factors may also need to be taken into consideration when determining the portion size, recommended feeding quantities for cats are often just guidelines.

First, consider the size of your dog. A small breed such as a Chihuahua will require a very different amount of calories from a St.Bernard. Try to choose a product which is designed for your breed or size of dog.

Next, think about their activity levels; are they a working dog or do they spend most time indoors with short walks during the day? If you have any concerns about what quantities to feed your dog, please contact your local veterinarian for specific advice.