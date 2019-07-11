ROYAL CANIN® teams up with TV chef Lisa Faulkner

To support the launch of the NEW Canine Care Nutrition range, Royal Canin are delighted to have enlisted the support of TV chef and actress Lisa Faulkner to help drive brand awareness and education about pet owner feeding habits and how these habits could be affecting our pets’ health!

Royal Canin commissioned research to look in to the feeding habits of 2,000 UK dog owners, engaging with Lisa Faulkner to discuss the research and promote ROYAL CANIN® Canine Care Nutrition’s key messaging across media titles and broadcast outlets.

Lisa was joined by Hannah Poile, Royal Canin Scientific Communications Manager and brand spokesperson for a studio day that resulted in 158 radio station mentions for the campaign equating to a reach of a whopping 39.5 million people! With TV opportunities also secured and second and third phases of the campaign to be implemented across the summer, there will be many opportunities to educate and drive awareness.

Roma Wilcox, Retail Marketing Executive, at Royal Canin commented: “The campaign research is really surprising, as it shows how easily it can be forgotten how our pet’s nutritional needs differ from our own. But we love our pets so of course we want to treat them. The big take out for me was how, on average, we could be overfeeding our dogs 54,000 calories every year (on top of their normal diets) which is quite a shock when put in to context. It just highlights the need to be more aware of what and how we feed our pets. We were also very pleased to work with Lisa Faulkner to deliver such important messages and promote responsible pet ownership. As a brand our first port of call is to put the dog or cat first and the Canine Care Nutrition range really emanates this philosophy – not only to support dog health but ensure pet owners can be confident in their dog’s wellbeing by feeding Canine Care products to their dog.”

The Canine Care Nutrition range is a specialised range of complete and balanced nutritional solutions available in both dry and wet formats. Each product is dedicated to a specific care target where the right nutrition can really make a difference in maintaining health. The range is informed and supported by extensive internal research, and targets eight specific sensitivities; digestion, skin, coat, weight, bone and joint, dental and urinary health, as well as a product tailored to the nutritional needs for dogs post neutering.