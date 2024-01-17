Royal Canin UK and Ireland appoints new General Manager

Jimmy Park has been appointed as General Manager of Royal Canin UK and Ireland effective from 21 July 2019. Jimmy previously held the position of General Manager of Royal Canin Korea.

Since Jimmy joined Royal Canin Korea in 2012, sales have quadrupled. Jimmy spearheaded a major strategy to penetrate the South Korean pet food market and create the new category of health through nutrition. He also played a pivotal role in securing investment to build Royal Canin’s Asia Pacific regional pet food manufacturing hub, which opened in September 2018.

“Jimmy Park has demonstrated strong business leadership in South Korea, where consumers are very sophisticated and technology savvy, but the pet food market is relatively emerging and fast growing. He will be instrumental in finding further growth opportunities in the relatively mature pet food market of the UK and Ireland,” says Michael Kunze, Royal Canin’s regional president for Europe.





Jimmy Park said, “I’m very thrilled to join the European leadership team of Royal Canin as Asian leader. At Royal Canin, all of the associates speak the same language for making a better world for pets. Royal Canin’s role is demonstrating tangible health benefits for cats and dogs through nutrition and services everywhere in the world. Based on this philosophy, I’ll be focusing on rejuvenating pet owner reach in collaboration with vet and pet professionals.”





Jimmy started his career at Reckitt Benckiser Korea as sales representative and then moved to trade marketing in Singapore. Before joining Royal Canin Korea in 2012, he led the consumer pharmaceutical division as sales director at GlaxoSmithKline Korea.