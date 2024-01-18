Nick Foster appointed General Manager of Royal Canin UK

Nick Foster has been appointed as General Manager of Royal Canin UK and Ireland following 14 years in senior roles within Mars Petcare.

Joining Mars in 2006 on the Leadership Development Programme, Nick will lead the UK division of Royal Canin, bringing his unique multi-functional perspective gained from a variety of director level positions at Mars Pet Nutrition, most recently as Interim Sales Director.

Nick Foster, General Manager at Royal Canin, said:

“I am thrilled to start this next chapter at Royal Canin. I have already been deeply impressed with the commitment shown by our associates, and the close partnerships we have with trusted professionals. I believe Royal Canin is so successful because we’re all united by the desire to create a better world for pets through best-in-class nutrition for cats and dogs. My focus will be to continue driving our health through nutrition philosophy by building on the impressive impact my predecessor, Jimmy Park has made on the business.”





The announcement comes as former General Manager, Jimmy Park, returns to Korea after successfully navigating Royal Canin through many transformations, including its approach to COVID-19 and its first direct to consumer offering.





During Nick’s time in Mars Petcare, he was recognised in Marketing Week’s Top 100 for 2020 for his leadership in digital transformation. With over ten years’ experience in sales, Nick secured many of Mars Petcare’s most crucial partnerships.





Royal Canin is a global leader of health nutrition for cats and dogs, working closely with pet professionals such as veterinarians and breeders as well as advancing science through its innovation center and academic partnerships.