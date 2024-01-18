Nurse achieves Veterinary Technician Speciality in Nutrition

Georgia Woods, Veterinary Nurse at the Royal Canin Weight Management Clinic at Liverpool University’s Small Animal Teaching Hospital, has been awarded the Veterinary Technician Speciality in Nutrition. She is one of only two veterinary nurses in the UK to hold the qualification.



Georgia deals exclusively with nutrition and obesity, advising and supporting clients with cats and dogs that have been referred to the clinic from across the country.



Royal Canin supported Georgia’s studies with the Academy of Veterinary Nutrition Technicians, which culminated in a gruelling four-hour exam in Phoenix, Arizona. Before even being considered for the VTS in Nutrition exam, Georgia had to submit case logs from a large number of her nutritional cases.



Georgia said, "Although I currently specialise in obesity care, I believe that good nutrition is the cornerstone of all veterinary therapy, and so was keen to learn more. The Veterinary Technician Specialist in Nutrition is a highly-respected international qualification. Not surprisingly, the process was incredibly tough. I am truly honoured to have been awarded this qualification, and I hope I can use it to make a meaningful difference to my patients, whilst raising awareness of the importance of good nutrition amongst veterinary professionals."



Georgia works alongside Professor Alex German at the Liverpool Weight Management clinic, which has been sponsored by Royal Canin since it opened in 2005.



Pet obesity is a big issue in the UK where 65% of dogs and 39% of cats are classified as overweight. Pet obesity is a risk factor for serious health problems, such as metabolic disorders, tumours, joint issues, urinary disease and reduced quality of life. The pioneering pet obesity research carried out at the Liverpool clinic is used to demonstrate the efficacy of Royal Canin weight management diets in real field conditions, to develop a better understanding of obesity in pets and to refine methods of treatment and prevention.



John O’Connor, Corporate Affairs Director at Royal Canin said, “We are so proud of what Georgia has achieved. She is one of only 23 veterinary nurses in the world to hold this qualification. Nutrition is central to everything we do at Royal Canin so we were delighted to support her. The knowledge she has gained will help the cats and dogs that she sees every day at the Weight Management Clinic to live longer, happier and healthier lives.