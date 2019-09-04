Pet nutrition uncovered: What’s true and what’s fake news?

The webinar "Navigating the pet food maze: What's true and what's fake news?” will be hosted by Royal Canin for cat and dog owners, breeders and professionals.



Dr. Chandler will talk through the essential nutrients that growing and adult dogs and cats need to be happy and healthy. She will discuss if feeding raw, grain free or commercial diets, offer benefits or risks for pets. There will be an opportunity to ask your burning pet nutrition questions in a live Q&A.



Register for the free webinar https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/7690471808691655179

