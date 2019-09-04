Pet nutrition uncovered: What’s true and what’s fake news?
The webinar "Navigating the pet food maze: What's true and what's fake news?” will be hosted by Royal Canin for cat and dog owners, breeders and professionals.
Dr. Chandler will talk through the essential nutrients that growing and adult dogs and cats need to be happy and healthy. She will discuss if feeding raw, grain free or commercial diets, offer benefits or risks for pets. There will be an opportunity to ask your burning pet nutrition questions in a live Q&A.
Register for the free webinar https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/7690471808691655179
Marge Chandler
Marge Chandler DVM, MS, MANZCVS, DACVN, DACVIM, DECVIM-CA, MRCVS
Marge Chandler is a consultant in small animal nutrition at VetsNow Referrals (Glasgow) and consultant in small animal medicine and nutrition. She has a MS (Animal Nutrition) and a DVM from Colorado State University (CSU). She did residency training in small animal internal medicine and veterinary clinical nutrition at CSU and Massey University (NZ). She is Co-Chair of the WSAVA Global Nutrition Committee, Chair of the American College of Veterinary Nutrition Education Committee, charter member and founder of the European Veterinary Nutrition Educators Group and a member of the FEDIAF Scientific Advisory Board.
