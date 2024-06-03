THE RISE OF THE URBAN KITTEN

81% didn’t know that kittens and cats need multiple feeding zones

69% didn’t know kittens and cats need places to rub their faces

55% didn’t know that kitten food has adapted nutrient levels that differs from adult cat food

Further confusion includes 70% not being aware that placing their kitten’s bowl far away from their litter tray improves their feeding experience. One in five (20%) feline owners also admitted they have metal or reflective feeding bowls for their pets, which is something cats fiercely dislike.

In response to the findings, Royal Canin has teamed up with British interior designer and TV presenter, Whinnie Williams to create ‘The Kitten Dreamhouse’, the ultimate indoor kitten set up to help kittens thrive and support current or future kitten owners.

To ensure the design provides for a kitten’s unique enrichment and nutritional needs, the brand has also joined forces with International Cat Care’s renowned cat expert, Dr Sarah Ellis, to consult on each element. Whether it’s the right level of stimulation, the positioning of the feeding area or the colours and textures used, Sarah has shined a light on how best to support your kitten and cats’ needs when in an indoor environment.

For kitten owners who want to ensure their own home set up is suited for a kitten’s nutrition and enrichment needs, Dr Sarah Ellis has provided tips for optimising the available space:

Kitten-friendly feeding: Your kitten has unique nutritional needs, so create a dedicated feeding area free from distractions and away from their litter tray and sleeping area. Remember that during their intense growth spurt until 12 months, kittens require specific kitten food containing tailored nutrients such as essential amino acids, calcium, and phosphorus to fuel their development. And don’t be surprised if they pick at their food throughout the day, kittens, and cats like small but regular meals! Mixed feeding with wet and dry food can also help ensure your kitten gets more hydration and a variety of textures to keep it interesting. Refrigerate any opened wet food, but cats and kittens also prefer wet food served at room temperature, rather than fridge cold. Choose purr-fect feeding and drinking vessels: Wide, shallow bowls made from ceramic, while minimising any pesky reflections, which may scare them. Avoid reflective metal and plastic bowls, plastic can absorb and interfere with smells. Ensure your bowls have ample space for whiskers and are easy to clean, as leaving old food remnants is a common reason kittens can go off their food. Comfort zones: Treat your feline friend to deep, comfortable bedding that is soft and warm, with raised edges or ‘lips’ which makes them feel like they’re nestled in a cloud of comfort and security. Prime potty spots: Help your kitten maintain their dignity by placing litter trays in secluded spots, far from their dining areas. Choose clumping, unscented litter for easy clean-up and ultimate freshness. Harmony in multi-cat homes: Foster a harmonious environment by providing plenty of resources for each cat. Set up multiple feeding and water stations (kittens like to dine in private), multiple scratching areas and litter trays in lots of different locations. Ensure there are plenty of safe havens where each cat can claim their own space and feel right at home.

The one thing kitten and cat owners are sure of is the love they have for their pets, as 45% say their cat is their best friend. A further third (30%) admitted to spending more time attending to their kitten or cat's needs than their own and even spending more money on them (23%).