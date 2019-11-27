New important information about ROYAL CANIN® Senior Consult Stage 2 Diets

Royal Canin constantly strives to be at the forefront of nutritional innovation to provide the very best nutritional solutions to support pets. As part of ongoing development of its products and launch of its advanced veterinary range - Veterinary Health Nutrition – the company will be delisting its Senior Consult Stage 2 diets from September 2020. Royal Canin suggest that vets provide a senior consultation to ensure they recommend the most appropriate diet from their Senior or Vital Support range.

Vital Support is the next territory launch within Royal Canin’s Veterinary Health Nutrition range and offers tailored nutritional solutions to support pets’ Renal, Mobility and Heart function. As part of the launch, Royal Canin is expanding its Renal portfolio with exciting new innovations.

New Early Renal diet is an additional product to Royal Canin's Renal range and offers the closest nutritional profile to the Senior Consult Stage 2 diets. It also offers the same healthy joint and ageing support as Senior Consult Stage 2 diets, but with the added benefit of containing reduced phosphorus to nutritionally support patients with IRIS stage one of Chronic Kidney Disease.