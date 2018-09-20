Keeping your dog's digestive system healthy

Understanding dog digestive issues

Many dogs have a robust digestive system, but there are some common digestive issues. And, sometimes, what seems to be a problem with digestion can be a sign of other health issues. It’s important to get used to what’s normal for your dog, especially in terms of bowel movements, so you can quickly identify when something may be wrong.

Signs of digestive problems in dogs

Diarrhoea

If your dog has diarrhoea, they’ll begin to move their bowels more frequently and may have looser or even liquid-like stools. It can be caused by a variety of factors, including an infection, an allergy, parasites or them eating something that disagrees with them.

Constipation

If your dog’s stools are hard or dry and they move their bowels infrequently, or strain when attempting to do so, they may be constipated. This can have a range of causes, including their diet, a change of environment, trauma and underlying health problems.

Vomiting and regurgitation

Regurgitating typically happens soon after your dog’s swallowed something and is when they bring solid, undigested food back up. Vomiting is when your dog brings up food and liquid that may be partially digested. Both can be a sign of your dog not digesting food properly or a problem with the stomach itself.

Other things to look out for

If your dog has digestive issues, they may also:

Lose weight.

Have a dry, dull, brittle coat.

Have frequent flatulence.

Appear to have abdominal discomfort.

Show changes in their behaviour, eating habits and appetite.

Ask your vet

If you think your dog has a digestive problem, it’s really important to consult your vet. They’ll be able to examine them to check the potential causes of the issues. And then advise you on any changes needed to your dog’s diet, treatments or lifestyle to help them feel more comfortable.