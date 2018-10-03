What are by-products in cat and dog food?

The term “by-products” is used to describe an ingredient which is produced in parallel to another. The Association of American Feed Control Officials (AAFCO) defines by-products as “secondary products produced in addition to the principal product.”1 These can be both plant or animal based, and range from corn meal and beet pulp, to organs, fish oils and poultry proteins.

Animal by-products are indicated in EU legislation as ingredients not intended for human consumption. The intended use thereby defines them, for example a kidney is regarded as an animal by-product when it goes into pet food and a meat product when consumed by humans.

This does not mean that by-products are unsafe for consumption, nor that they lack nutrition as some may believe. Rather, they were not part of the primary product which was developed for human consumption.

What is the nutritional value of by-products?

Many assume that dogs or cats will enjoy chicken breast or prime cuts of steak in the same way we do, but the ingredients that appeal the most to humans aren't always the most nutritious for pets.

By-products can provide many high-quality nutrients that are essential to maintaining the health of cats and dogs. For example, liver alone can provide iron, B vitamins (especially B12) and vitamin A. These nutrients support the healthy maintenance of the nervous system, skin, growth, red blood cell formation and vision. Algae, on the other hand, is an excellent source of glucosamine, which is key for mobility and joint support in cats and dogs.

These are not the only nutrients to be taken from by-products, however, as many can provide key nutrients such as protein, fat, minerals and vitamins which play a vital role in the continued development of organs and muscle tissue, supporting the immune system and supplying energy.