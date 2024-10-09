The Burmilla needs to be part of the family. They love attention and will often demand to be petted. Though curious and friendly, the Burmilla does not take to strangers immediately, but will eventually warm to visitors.

Fun, loving, yet quiet and gentle, this sweet-natured cat gets along well with children and other animals. In all, an intelligent, inquisitive nature and a most affectionate personality are some of the most appealing qualities of the Burmilla.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from World Cat Congress (WCC)