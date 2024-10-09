Brushing your cat's fur not only removes loose hair but also massages the skin and distributes natural oils through the coat to keep it glossy and clean. According to International Cat Care, a long-standing and respected charity dedicated to improving global cat welfare, grooming performs several other important functions. These functions include regulating body temperature, keeping the coat waterproof and removing external parasites like fleas.

The sebum in the natural oils produces Vitamin D when exposed to sunlight and your cat ingests this when they groom themselves. Grooming your cat assists them in these vital functions and can also help minimise the development of hairballs from the loose hair they might swallow.

Some cats, particularly long-haired breeds, may require professional grooming. A professional groomer can trim the fur and nails, manage matts and give your cat a thorough brush and clean. Don’t hesitate to consult your veterinarian or a professional groomer for specific guidance on grooming techniques and products suitable for your cat's breed and individual needs.

Grooming sessions should be a positive experience for both your cat and you. Take your time, be gentle and reward your cat with praise or treats to make grooming a bonding experience. Of course, if you use treats, account for these calories by adjusting your cat’s meal portions to maintain a healthy daily calorie balance.