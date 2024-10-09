Spotlight on feline fur: Cat breeds that don’t shed a lot
Do you know why your cat sheds?
Understanding your cat’s shedding process
Anagen phase
The anagen phase is the active growth period of the hair follicles. During this phase, new hairs push out the old ones, leading to shedding.
Catagen phase
The catagen phase is a transitional phase where the hair follicles shrink and hair growth slows down. The old hair detaches from the follicle but remains in place.
Telogen phase
The telogen phase is when the old hair falls out and new hair begins to grow in its place. Shedding is most noticeable during this phase.
The shedding process is typically a continuous cycle, with individual hairs in different phases of growth.
Key factors affecting your cat’s shedding
Different cat breeds have varying amounts and textures of fur. Some cat breeds exhibit distinct shedding patterns. For example, long-haired breeds like the Maine Coon are known to have more substantial and more frequent shedding due to their abundant fur. On the other hand, short-haired breeds, like the Siamese and Bengal, shed less frequently and typically have thinner coats.
Cats are highly sensitive to changes in daylight and temperature. Seasonal changes such as longer daylight hours and warmer weather trigger shedding in preparation for a new coat. Cat shedding season generally occurs during the spring and fall months. Cats shed more in the spring to make way for new, lighter coats while in the fall they shed old hair to make room for their winter coat.
A cat's overall health and diet can affect the quality of their coat and shedding patterns. Nutritional deficiencies, allergies and certain medical conditions such as hyperthyroidism can lead to excessive shedding or poor coat condition.
Cats are known to shed more when they are stressed or anxious. Environmental changes, such as moving to a new home or the introduction of a new pet, can contribute to increased shedding.
Cats spend much of their day grooming and this activity removes loose hair. Overgrooming as a result of stress or as a response to parasites such as fleas or lice can lead to increased hair loss. Osteoarthritis, on the other hand, which is often associated with ageing can result in less grooming activity, loose hair build-up and increased shedding.
Cat grooming tips to bond with your cat
Why groom?
Brushing your cat's fur not only removes loose hair but also massages the skin and distributes natural oils through the coat to keep it glossy and clean. According to International Cat Care, a long-standing and respected charity dedicated to improving global cat welfare, grooming performs several other important functions. These functions include regulating body temperature, keeping the coat waterproof and removing external parasites like fleas.
The sebum in the natural oils produces Vitamin D when exposed to sunlight and your cat ingests this when they groom themselves. Grooming your cat assists them in these vital functions and can also help minimise the development of hairballs from the loose hair they might swallow.
Some cats, particularly long-haired breeds, may require professional grooming. A professional groomer can trim the fur and nails, manage matts and give your cat a thorough brush and clean. Don’t hesitate to consult your veterinarian or a professional groomer for specific guidance on grooming techniques and products suitable for your cat's breed and individual needs.
Grooming sessions should be a positive experience for both your cat and you. Take your time, be gentle and reward your cat with praise or treats to make grooming a bonding experience. Of course, if you use treats, account for these calories by adjusting your cat’s meal portions to maintain a healthy daily calorie balance.
Regular brushing with a soft bristle brush or grooming mitt removes loose fur, prevents matting and stimulates the skin to promote a healthy coat. Gently brushing your cat is like giving them a massage. It’s a great way to spend time together and a wonderful bonding experience for you both.
Long-haired cats may require daily brushing while short-haired cats can be brushed a few times a week. Use a suitable brush or comb based on your cat's fur length and texture. Start at the head and brush towards the tail following the direction of the hair growth. Keep sessions short to begin with and stop before your cat shows any signs of discomfort or impatience. As always, make sure your cat gets used to being brushed early on and in a positive way.
Should you bathe your cat? Cats are generally fastidious self-groomers and bathing is not usually necessary or recommended. However, it is feasible to give the very occasional bath to help reduce shedding and keep their coat clean.
If you do decide to bathe your cat, it’s essential to introduce them to water gradually and allow them time to habituate to being in and around water. Use an appropriate cat-specific shampoo and ensure a gentle and calm environment during the bathing process. Be attentive to their body language and don’t persist if they seem uncomfortable or anxious.
Or, instead of a bath, you might consider using a damp cloth to sponge down their coat. Most cats will tolerate this over a bath.
As part of your cat’s grooming process, regularly check your cat’s nails, ears and teeth. Trim long nails, clean dirty ears and institute proper dental care. Your vet can show you how to perform regular dental care at home using cat-specific toothpaste and a soft toothbrush or finger brush. Additionally, you can provide your cat with toys that promote oral hygiene or even a dental food recommended by your vet.
For wax build-up in your cat’s ears, your vet may recommend a specialised ear cleaning solution to gently clean the outer ear. Avoid inserting anything into the ear canal as it can cause damage.
Regular nail trimming for older cats and those cats who don’t like to use scratching posts can prevent painful ingrown nails. Use cat-specific nail clippers or seek assistance from your vet or professional groomer if you're unsure about the process.
Low-shedding cat breeds
There are no true non-shedding cat breeds. However, while shedding is a natural part of a cat's life, there are breeds that shed less than others. These breeds are a great option if you’re looking for cats with minimal shedding. Some of these low-shedding cat breeds are referred to as ‘hypoallergenic breeds’ because they produce fewer allergens as well as coats that shed less.
As a side note, it’s important to realise that it’s not cat fur that causes sneezing, itching and discomfort in people who suffer from allergies. Cat saliva contains an allergen, a protein called Fel d1. This allergen is also found in their dander (or dead skin) and sebaceous glands. When a cat licks their coat, the saliva dries and the allergen in the saliva becomes airborne. Anyone sensitive to the Fel d1 protein who comes into contact with the allergen–by stroking a cat’s coat or just from walking into the same room–will react with sneezing and itching. Some cat breeds produce less of the Fel d1 protein and are called hypoallergenic or low-allergy breeds.
It's also important to remember that while certain breeds may be associated with lower shedding, individual cats within those breeds can still have variations in their shedding patterns. Factors such as genetics, health, and environmental conditions can influence shedding habits as well.
Sphynx
The Sphynx is unique. Known as the cat with no fur this breed actually has fine, downy hair that is barely noticeable. While they may not shed like other cats, their skin secretes oil, which requires regular cleaning with a cloth or even periodic bathing to maintain cleanliness.
Devon Rex
Cornish Rex
Similar to the Devon Rex, the Cornish Rex has a curly coat that sheds less than most cats. The lack of guard hairs contributes to reduced shedding but they still require regular grooming to prevent matting.
Bengal
Siberian
They may have long and luxurious fur but Siberian cats are known for their low-allergen coats. They have a triple coat that requires regular grooming but sheds significantly less than other long-haired breeds.
Russian Blue
Balinese
Despite their long and silky coat, Balinese cats are known to be low shedders. Their single-layered coat doesn't matt easily and brushing a few times a week can help manage shedding. Additionally, their coat produces fewer allergens, making them a potential choice for those with allergies. The Javanese cat, derived from the Balinese breed, has a similar coat and is also considered a hypoallergenic cat breed.
Understanding the shedding habits of specific cat breeds will help you select the right cat for your home. Combined with proper nutrition, regular grooming and a stress-free environment, you can help your cat maintain a healthy coat while minimising the impact of shedding on your home.
